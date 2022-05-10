UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for the Civil Services preliminary exam 2022.

Candidates who will appear for the written prelims examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The prelims examination will be conducted on June 5, 2022 across the country.

To download the admit card, all the appearing candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.