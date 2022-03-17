UPSC Civil Services Mains Result Out; Personality Test From April 5

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday announced the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021.

Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website-www.upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Main Examination, 2021 was conducted by the UPSC from January 7 to 16, 2022. Those who cleared the main examination have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

“Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview),” the UPSC said.

“The candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen etc., must also produce original certificate(s) dated earlier than the closing date of the application of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 i.e. 24.03.2021,” it added.

The Commission informed that the personality tests (Interviews) of the successful candidates will commence from April 5, 2022, which will be held in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available shortly.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

The UPSC said no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

“All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAFII) mandatorily,” it added.