UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 Declared

New Delhi: The results of UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 has been declared. Candidates can now check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.

All the candidates who successfully qualify the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 will appear for the personality test. “Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates who qualify for the CSM-2022, from early next year,” read the official notice.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 link available on the main page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the name and roll number.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.