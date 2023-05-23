UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2022: Ishita Kishore secured AIR 1, women on top 3 ranks

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the Civil Services 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared in the personality test can check their results at the official website – upsc.gov.in. This year too, women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022 and the results of the examination were released on June 22. The main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews concluded on May 18.

Top four spots have all been bagged by women.

The UPSC declared the merit list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2022 held in September, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Number of vacancies to be filled are 180 for IAS, 38 for IFS, 200 for IPS, 473 for Central Services Group ‘A’ and 131 for Group ‘B’ services.