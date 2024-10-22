New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2024 examination on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can check their results at upsc.gov.in by logging in with their credentials.

The results, released on October 21, 2024, list 237 candidates who have passed for admission into various defence academies. Of these, 158 have been selected for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 44 for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), and 34 for the Air Force Academy.

The UPSC notification states that the selection process has filled 100 vacancies at the IMA, 32 at the INA (including six reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificate holders from the Naval Wing), and 32 at the Air Force Academy (including three reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificate holders from the Air Wing). Additionally, the IMA has reserved 13 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ certificate holders from the Army Wing.

Candidates who have qualified must now submit their original certificates to confirm their date of birth and educational qualifications to the respective military headquarters (Army, Navy, or Air Force).

How to check and download UPSC CDS I Final Result 2024:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in Click on the highlighted link tab, “Latest News” section on the homepage Click on the link for UPSC CDS I Final Result 2024 A PDF will open with the list of selected candidates Download it and take a printout for future reference.



Applicants are advised to keep a check here or on the official website for more updates and information related to the UPSC CDS 1 2024 final result.

