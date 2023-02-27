UPSC Aspirants Face Mock Interview at GAA-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gopabandhu Academy of Administration with the leadership of Raj Kumar Sharma, IAS, Director General, has extended its support to the UPSC aspirants belonging to Odisha by initiating a Mock Interview Cell in the administrative building of the academy.

The Mock Interview Cell has been inaugurated by Raj Kumar Sharma, IAS, Director General of Gopabandhu Academy in presence of Sri Manish Agrawal, IAS, Joint Secretary, P&C Deptt., Pratap Kumar Mishra, OAS, Deputy Director General, Dr. Himansu Bhushan Panda, IOFS, Additional Commissioner, Sri Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra, OAS, Additional Director, Smt. Kananbala Nayak, OFS, Joint Director (Accounts) and Dr. Mamatarani Naik, OAS, Deputy Director of this academy in the Director General Conference Hall No-01.

Initially, there were seven Odia UPSC aspirants who have qualified their main examination, but residing in different parts of India joined online, later on another four aspirants joined. The Mock Interview cell of the academy started on 09.01.2023 with the experience shared by Prathamesh, IAS (P), 2021 batch and Ms Rina Pradhan , IAS (P), 2021 with the UPSC aspirants joined online.

The Mock Interview was organized under the expert panel members of Aurobindo Behera, IAS (Retd), Saswat Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary to Governor, Akhil Bihari Ota, IAS (Retd), Nikhil Pawan Kalyan , IAS, Commissioner, Cuttack Municipality Commissioner and Prof. KVD Prakash, Dean-IIE and HRD, Centurion University through online as well as physical mode. Till date, four Mock Interviews have been conducted under the chairmanship of different eminent bureaucrats and academicians. Along sides number of sessions on current affairs, history and culture of Odisha has been taken by experts and experience shared by IAS officers providing a new innings to the UPSC aspirants belongs to Odisha.

Feedback given by aspirants: “It is a great initiative by our government of Odisha and Director General of Gopabandhu Academy and hope it will continue every year and get institutionalized. The quality and kind of experience that our esteemed senior officers shared, the kind of advices that are given and various other suggestions regarding the interview given by the respected officer trainees and senior officers are second to none. I personally extend my thankfulness to the entire team of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration for their effort. I am sure the initiative will go a long way in increasing the success rates of Odia candidates this year.”