New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Public Prosecutor recruitment exam.

Participants in this recruitment process can view the final results on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 48 candidates, whose names and roll numbers have been listed in the results notification.

Also read: ‘Preparing for UPSC’: A peculiar Garba video captures a man reading a book while dancing.

The combined recruitment test took place on December 17, 2023, and the interviews for the CBI Public Prosecutor positions were conducted on September 19 and 20 of this year.

The UPSC will upload the marks for both successful and unsuccessful candidates on its website following the completion of the recruitment process for all positions under the combined exam, or within 30 days, whichever comes first.

List of selected candidates

ASHWANI VERMA

SUSHRAJ SINGLA

ANKITA

CHANDAN KUMAR SINGH

NITISH GUPTA

GARIMA SINGH

MAHENDER KUMAR

GARIMA TOMER

KUSHDEEP GAUR

GAURAV YADAV

RAM KUMAR SINGH

SONAM

JAYANT MAHALA

AMRITA

DAVINDER PAL SOOD

TANUJA

GAURAV SHUKLA

VIKRAM MISHRA

ADITYA VATS

RAMSWROOP KUMAWAT

SAVITA

SALONI RATHORE

NEELAM AGRAWAL

BHAWNA VIJ

MOHD ZAYED KHAN

SMRITI KUMARI

ANOOP KRISHNA YADAV

ANOOP KUMAR

MANNU MAVI

GYANENDRA PRATAP SINGH

PURAN

PRABHANSHU YADAV

RAJU LAHYAPPA BAMANE

SHARINATH PRASAD

VIJAY KUMAR

SATYAM

VARUN GUPTA

BHAGAT SINGH

RUSHIKESH PRADIP SABLE

RAHUL KUMAR

RANVIJAY SINGH

SAURABH SINGH

ASHWANI KUMAR SOLANKI

HAFEEZ AHMAD LONE

SAVEENA

NARENDRA KUMAR MEΕΝΑ

JAGDISU DEVRAM BHANGARE

NITIN SHARMA

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...