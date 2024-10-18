New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Public Prosecutor recruitment exam.
Participants in this recruitment process can view the final results on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in.
The commission has shortlisted 48 candidates, whose names and roll numbers have been listed in the results notification.
The combined recruitment test took place on December 17, 2023, and the interviews for the CBI Public Prosecutor positions were conducted on September 19 and 20 of this year.
The UPSC will upload the marks for both successful and unsuccessful candidates on its website following the completion of the recruitment process for all positions under the combined exam, or within 30 days, whichever comes first.
List of selected candidates
ASHWANI VERMA
SUSHRAJ SINGLA
ANKITA
CHANDAN KUMAR SINGH
NITISH GUPTA
GARIMA SINGH
MAHENDER KUMAR
GARIMA TOMER
KUSHDEEP GAUR
GAURAV YADAV
RAM KUMAR SINGH
SONAM
JAYANT MAHALA
AMRITA
DAVINDER PAL SOOD
TANUJA
GAURAV SHUKLA
VIKRAM MISHRA
ADITYA VATS
RAMSWROOP KUMAWAT
SAVITA
SALONI RATHORE
NEELAM AGRAWAL
BHAWNA VIJ
MOHD ZAYED KHAN
SMRITI KUMARI
ANOOP KRISHNA YADAV
ANOOP KUMAR
MANNU MAVI
GYANENDRA PRATAP SINGH
PURAN
PRABHANSHU YADAV
RAJU LAHYAPPA BAMANE
SHARINATH PRASAD
VIJAY KUMAR
SATYAM
VARUN GUPTA
BHAGAT SINGH
RUSHIKESH PRADIP SABLE
RAHUL KUMAR
RANVIJAY SINGH
SAURABH SINGH
ASHWANI KUMAR SOLANKI
HAFEEZ AHMAD LONE
SAVEENA
NARENDRA KUMAR MEΕΝΑ
JAGDISU DEVRAM BHANGARE
NITIN SHARMA