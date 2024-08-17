UPSC Announces 45 Lateral Entry Posts in Line with PM Modi’s ‘Fresh Talent’ Boost

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is seeking applications from individuals in the private sector, among others, for lateral entry into 45 roles including Secretary, Deputy Secretaries, and Director across 24 central ministries.

The UPSC has announced 10 Joint Secretary and 35 Director/Deputy Secretary positions. The Joint Secretary roles include two vacancies in the Finance Ministry, and one each in the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, among others.

For the Director/Deputy Secretary roles, there are eight vacancies in the Agriculture Ministry, two in the Education Ministry, and one each in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Civil Aviation Ministry, among others.

According to the UPSC release, the minimum experience required is 15 years for Joint Secretary, 10 years for Director, and seven years for Deputy Secretary positions.

The age limit is set between 40 to 55 years for Joint Secretary, 35 to 45 years for Director, and 32 to 40 years for Deputy Secretary roles.

The contract/deputation period is three years, extendable to five years based on performance and need, as per the UPSC.

Eligibility extends to officers from state governments, individuals at equivalent levels in PSUs, autonomous bodies, statutory organizations, universities, research institutes, and those at similar levels in the private sector, consultancy firms, and international or multinational organizations.

Central Government employees, however, are not eligible to apply for these posts, states the UPSC.

Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the UPSC’s official website. The application process details and deadlines will be specified in the full notification.