UP’s Gangster Politician Atiq Ahmed Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s mafia politician Atiq Ahmed was convicted for the first time Tuesday in a criminal career spanning 44 years and 130 cases, and handed a life term for the 2006 abduction of now-deceased, Umesh Pal.

Two of Ahmed’s aides, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif, were also convicted of the kidnapping and handed a similar sentence by the Prayagraj MP-MLA Court.

Umesh Pal was one of the witnesses in the daylight murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in 2005, of which Atiq is an accused.

Pal was shot dead along with his two security men on 24 February in Prayagraj, prompting the latest murder case to be registered against the gangster.

Ahmed, a five-time MLA and once MP, abducted Umesh in 2006 to pressure him from speaking against him in the Raju Pal murder trial, according to his wife Jaya.

While filing the case against Ahmed in 2007, Umesh Pal had alleged that he was kidnapped and harassed by his goons.