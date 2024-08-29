Uproar In Odisha Assembly As Speaker Rejects BJD’s Adjournment Motion

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Thursday witnessed a noisy scene as BJD MLAs created a ruckus over alleged suspension of development work in all 314 blocks, while the Congress staged a walk-out demanding an increase in reservation quota in technical and medical education.

Unable to run the House smoothly, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 4 PM. The BJD members created a din after the Speaker disallowed discussion on an adjournment motion moved by them on the alleged suspension of developmental work in all 314 blocks in Odisha.

The opposition members raised these issues during the zero hour. BJD member Arun Sahoo questioned why the government is making delay on the discussion on their adjournment motion. MLA Ganeswar Behera supported him and demanded the Speaker to allow discussion on the topic.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the topic brought by the BJD members was not specific. The Speaker said she cannot allow discussion on the topic as it is neither ‘specific’ nor related to a ‘recent occurrence’.