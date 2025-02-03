The third day of the Parliament Budget Session saw significant uproar as opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected nine notices under Rule 267, leading to loud protests. The Lok Sabha also witnessed chaos during the Question Hour, with opposition members demanding a discussion on the stampede.

The session’s legislative agenda includes 16 Bills, such as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. The session will conclude on April 4, 2025.