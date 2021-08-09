Upper Indravati Right Main Canal Renovation Bid Gets Odisha Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet today accorded approval to the tender bid for the renovation of Upper Indravati Right Main Canal.

The Renovation and Restoration of Upper Indravati Right Main Canal will be done under the Canal Lining & System Rehabilitation Programme (CLSRP) Scheme at a cost of Rs 148,12,65,894.30 and the project will be completed in 24 months.

The project will give assured irrigation to 42455 Ha. of Cultivable Command Area (CCA) in the Kalahandi District.

The lining of Right Main Canal of Upper Indravati will carry a design discharge of 50.00 Cumecs of water and irrigation will be provided to 15260 Ha in the Upper Indravati Right Main Canal extension in Kalahandi District.