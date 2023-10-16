UPI Server Down: SBI Customers Complain Glitch in Transactions

Bhubaneswar: According to reports, transactions using payment services like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm are declining because the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) servers have been down in Odisha for 2-3 days.

Customers of several banks, especially SBI Bank, are facing the inconvenience.

Users have not been able to make payments for the past 48 hours and more. Payments are stuck, and people need help to check their balance. Many users claimed their accounts were debited while the recipients’ accounts were not credited.

In an official announcement, the State Bank of India attributed the interruption in service to technology upgradation, stating, “We have undertaken technology upgradation so that you may face intermittent fluctuations in the Bank’s UPI services. We deeply regret the inconvenience which may be causing to you. We will update you soon.

However, the server problem, particularly over the festive season, has infuriated people.