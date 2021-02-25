UPI AutoPay goes live on Gaana

Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that UPI AutoPay has now gone live on Gaana. Its integration with UPI AutoPay has made Gaana the first player in the Media and Entertainment industry to rollout the innovative e-mandate feature on UPI. The introduction of UPI AutoPay will empower Gaana’s users to experience a smooth and seamless mechanism of renewing their subscriptions. Customers can enjoy premium, uninterrupted streaming of their choicest music, podcasts and radio without having to remember about the subscription renewal date.

With UPI AutoPay feature in Gaana, customers can create, approve, modify as well as pause the auto debit mandate for their subscriptions. The strategic role played by Paytm and Juspay as payment aggregators will create a superior transaction experience for the customers. Based on the mandate, the subscription amount will be deducted automatically on the authorized date without entering UPI PIN.

Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said, “We are happy to witness the integration of UPI AutoPay on Gaana. In the current scenario, streaming platforms have grown immensely and the introduction of the first-of-its-kind UPI AutoPay facility on Gaana will enrich users’ experience in terms of auto renewal of subscriptions. We are confident that this association is a stepping stone to the widespread adoption of UPI AutoPay across categories as it has the huge potential to transform the way people perceive recurring payments.”

UPI Autopay augments the customers’ convenience and ease of transacting by enabling them to set recurring e-mandates of uptoRs. 5000. The pattern for auto debit mandate has been created keeping in mind customers’ spends on recurring payments which makes it an optimized and evolved payment model. The mandates can be set for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half yearly and yearly, tailored to suit the custom needs of the users.

A lot of merchants including The Hindu, Times Prime, PayU, FSS, Testbook.com, Open, Angel Broking, 5paisa.com, among others have introduced UPI AutoPay for customers and businesses to have a frictionless payment experience. With UPI AutoPay taking care of customers’ fix payments schedule by providing customizable integration, the ecosystem may see more and more merchants adopting this innovative functionality in days to come.

Prashan Agrawal, CEO, Gaana said, “With the rising popularity of UPI, it was imperative for Gaana to adopt it in order to offer users a seamless experience when purchasing a Gaana Plus subscription. We expect UPI to drive a major chunk of subscription revenues over the next few months. We will work closely with the NPCI and others in the fintech ecosystem to facilitate subscription-related payments in a seamless and secured fashion.”

Saloni Malhotra, Vice-President, Paytm Payment Gateway said, “We are thrilled to have further strengthened our partnership with Gaana to bring the convenience of always-on music with the UPI autopay option on their App. Our Paytm Payment Gateway offers a superior payment technology with the highest success rate processing bulk transactions on the platform. We hope users enjoy the convenience that NPCI, Gaana and Paytm are bringing in this solution.”

Sheetal Lalwani, COO, Juspay said, “UPI Autopay ensures transparency and control for the user, while also providing a smooth and secure payment experience. Along with partners like NPCI, Juspay is committed to building an innovative payments ecosystem to enable digital India. With UPI Autopay, the convenience for customers and possibilities for merchants are immense. We are excited to launch it with Gaana and look forward to enabling it across merchants in various categories.”