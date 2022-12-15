Upgraded portal to expedite EV subsidy disbursement: STA Odisha

Cuttack: In another step towards hassle-free disbursement of incentives on electric vehicles (EVs) that have been announced under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy-2021, an upgraded EV Portal with Auto Disburse Model will be implemented w.e.f 25.12.22. The entire process will be automated with the least human interface. Application entry for public on current portal will remain closed from 14.12.2022 to 24.12.2022 for upgradation of the EV portal.

The aim of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is to transfer the benefits and subsidies directly in the bank account of the beneficiary on time by bringing efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and also to eliminate the intermediary body.

Shedding light in this regard, Dipti Ranjan Patra, Joint Commissioner Transport, Technical said “This new portal will be made further robust by linking it with fund transfer portal of the banks. It will further expedite the process and will prevent any frauds as the beneficiary will receive the funds directly from the government treasury to their authenticated bank account. The account authentication will be done through National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).”

The owners of the electric vehicle can avail the subsidy amount by logging on to odishatransport.gov.in->online services->apply subsidy for electric vehicles 25th December onwards. The vehicle information would be automatically collected from Vahan Portal. The owner would be asked to give his bank details, and the information regarding disbursement of subsidy to bank account would be intimated through SMS.

Shri Patra further added, “While applying for subsidy, the vehicle owner must ensure spelling of his/her name in RC book and the bank account details provided is same. They also have to specify the correct account type, branch details while applying. In case of any discrepancy, transfer will be automatically rejected. ”

For two-wheelers, Govt. of Odisha provides a subsidy of 15 per cent of the cost, up to a maximum of Rs.5, 000. The cap on 15 pc subsidy for three-wheelers is Rs. 10,000, and for four-wheelers, it is Rs. 50, 000. The vehicles purchased on or after September 1, 2021 are eligible for the subsidy. As per the policy, the provision of subsidy would continue for four years from 01.09.2021.

All four-wheeler EV buyers can avail the incentives. However, the two-wheeler EVs will have to qualify on the basis of performance and quality check criteria as specified under Phase II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

The conditions include minimum top speed of 40km/h, minimum acceleration of 0.65m/s2, maximum electric energy consumption not exceeding 7kWh/100 km, and at least three years of comprehensive warranty including a battery warranty from the manufacturer. In addition to this subsidy, the owners of electric vehicles purchased within Odisha are now getting 100% exemption of motor vehicle (MV) tax and registration fees.