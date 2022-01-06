Upgrade Your Wellbeing With These Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Yoga poses and practices help to improve stamina, strength, flexibility and also mental wellbeing. These asanas and meditative postures will also calm your chakras and alleviate everyday stress from your life:

Veera Bhadrasana

Step 1: Form ‘Ashwasanchalanasan’ with right leg forward.

Step 2: Lift your palms up and extend your arms above your head. Now, straighten your back and bring the arms in contact with the ears.

Step 3: Stretch your right leg and balance on the toes of the left leg. Look straight ahead

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Step 1: Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders.

Step 2: Keep your feet together, with toes on the ground. Inhale and then lift your head, shoulders and torso up at a 30 degree angle.

Step 3: Ensure that your navel remains on the floor, your shoulders are broad and head slightly raised upwards.

Mushti Mudra in Padmasana

Step 1: Sit in ‘Ardha-Padmasana’ with your right foot over your left thigh.

Step 2: Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up. Pull your feet closer to your hips.

Step 3: Drop your knees to the floor. Make a fist with your palms and place them on your knees.

Sirshasana (headstand)

Step 1: Begin by assuming Vajrasana. Place your elbows on the ground.

Step 2: Your interlocked palms and elbows must form an imaginary equilateral triangle. Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms.

Step 3: Your palms should act as a support to the back of your head. Walk with your toes towards your head until your back straightens.

Step 4: First lift your right leg up and align it with your upper body. Use your core strength, balance and lift your left leg up.

Step 5: Join your legs and point your toes down. Remain in this position for as long as you are comfortable.