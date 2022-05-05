Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after RCB vs CSK
Pune: Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell shared five wickets between themselves as Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped their three-match losing streak to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at MCA Stadium on Wednesday.
With the win, Bangalore grabbed the fourth spot on the points table.
Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain position at the top of the points table.
Here’s the updated points table after RCB vs CSK:
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|WON
|LOST
|PTS
|NRR
|
Gujarat Titans
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.158
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|7
|3
|14
|+0.397
|
Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.340
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.444
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.471
|
Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.229
|
Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|8
|+0.587
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|8
|+0.060
|
Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.431
|
Mumbai Indians
|9
|1
|8
|2
|-0.836
Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 588 runs in 10 matches with an average of 65.33. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 369 runs in 10 matches.
Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 10 matches). Kagiso Rabada is in second position with 17 wickets in 9 matches with a better economy. Kuldeep Yadav occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.
Comments are closed.