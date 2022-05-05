IPL 2022 Points Table
Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after RCB vs CSK

By Haraprasad Das
Pune: Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell shared five wickets between themselves as Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped their three-match losing streak to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

With the win, Bangalore grabbed the fourth spot on the points table.

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain position at the top of the points table.

Here’s the updated points table after RCB vs CSK:

TEAM MATCHES WON LOST PTS NRR
Gujarat Titans
 10 8 2 16 +0.158
Lucknow Super Giants
 10 7 3 14 +0.397
Rajasthan Royals
 10 6 4 12 +0.340
Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 12 -0.444
Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 10 +0.471
Punjab Kings
 10 5 5 10 -0.229
Delhi Capitals
 9 4 5 8 +0.587
Kolkata Knight Riders
 10 4 6 8 +0.060
Chennai Super Kings
 10 3 7 6 -0.431
Mumbai Indians
 9 1 8 2 -0.836

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 588 runs in 10 matches with an average of 65.33. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 369 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 10 matches). Kagiso Rabada is in second position with 17 wickets in 9 matches with a better economy. Kuldeep Yadav occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.

Haraprasad Das
