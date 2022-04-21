Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after DC vs PBKS match
Mumbai: Delhi Capitals thrashed the Punjab Kings in the group-stage encounter played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 20 (Wednesday). DC was a better side in all three departments of the game as they mauled PBKS by nine wickets.
After winning the encounter in IPL 2022, DC has taken the sixth spot. Meanwhile, PBKS has slipped to the number eight position. Gujarat Titans (First), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complete the top four teams in the points table.
IPL Orange Cap 2022
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|6
|375
|103
|75
|239
|156.9
|2
|2
|32
|23
|2
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|7
|265
|103*
|44.16
|187
|141.71
|1
|1
|21
|11
|3
|F du Plessis
|RCB
|7
|250
|96
|35.71
|189
|132.27
|0
|2
|23
|9
|4
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|7
|236
|85
|39.33
|159
|148.42
|0
|2
|25
|6
|5
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|5
|228
|87*
|76
|167
|136.52
|0
|2
|26
|6
|6
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|6
|226
|95*
|45.2
|134
|168.65
|0
|2
|18
|13
|7
|Liam Livingstone
|PBKS
|7
|226
|64
|32.28
|124
|182.25
|0
|3
|18
|16
|8
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|6
|223
|59*
|74.33
|124
|179.83
|0
|1
|14
|17
|9
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|6
|217
|61
|36.16
|127
|170.86
|0
|2
|29
|8
|10
|Quinton De Kock
|LSG
|7
|215
|80
|30.71
|160
|134.37
|0
|2
|25
|4
*Last Updated on 20th April 2022 after DC vs PBKS Match
IPL Purple Cap 2022
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|6
|17
|24
|0
|176
|10.35
|7.33
|8.4
|1
|1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|6
|13
|23.4
|0
|186
|14.3
|7.85
|10.9
|1
|0
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|6
|12
|24
|0
|208
|17.33
|8.66
|12
|0
|0
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|7
|11
|23
|0
|195
|17.72
|8.47
|12.5
|1
|0
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|7
|11
|26.2
|0
|214
|19.45
|8.12
|14.3
|1
|0
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|5
|10
|20
|0
|143
|14.3
|7.15
|12
|0
|0
|DJ Bravo
|CSK
|6
|10
|21.4
|1
|181
|18.1
|8.35
|13
|0
|0
|Rahul Chahar
|PBKS
|7
|10
|26
|1
|188
|18.8
|7.23
|15.6
|0
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|KKR
|7
|10
|28
|1
|207
|20.7
|7.39
|16.8
|1
|0
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|6
|9
|22
|1
|201
|22.33
|9.13
|14.6
|1
|0
*Last Updated on 20th April 2022 after DC vs PBKS Match
