Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after DC vs PBKS match

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals thrashed the Punjab Kings in the group-stage encounter played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 20 (Wednesday). DC was a better side in all three departments of the game as they mauled PBKS by nine wickets.

After winning the encounter in IPL 2022, DC has taken the sixth spot. Meanwhile, PBKS has slipped to the number eight position. Gujarat Titans (First), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complete the top four teams in the points table.

IPL Orange Cap 2022

POS Player Team Mat Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Jos Buttler RR 6 375 103 75 239 156.9 2 2 32 23 2 KL Rahul LSG 7 265 103* 44.16 187 141.71 1 1 21 11 3 F du Plessis RCB 7 250 96 35.71 189 132.27 0 2 23 9 4 Shreyas Iyer KKR 7 236 85 39.33 159 148.42 0 2 25 6 5 Hardik Pandya GT 5 228 87* 76 167 136.52 0 2 26 6 6 Shivam Dube CSK 6 226 95* 45.2 134 168.65 0 2 18 13 7 Liam Livingstone PBKS 7 226 64 32.28 124 182.25 0 3 18 16 8 Shimron Hetmyer RR 6 223 59* 74.33 124 179.83 0 1 14 17 9 Prithvi Shaw DC 6 217 61 36.16 127 170.86 0 2 29 8 10 Quinton De Kock LSG 7 215 80 30.71 160 134.37 0 2 25 4

*Last Updated on 20th April 2022 after DC vs PBKS Match

IPL Purple Cap 2022

Player Team Mat Wkts Overs Mdns Runs Ave Econ SR 4w 5w Yuzvendra Chahal RR 6 17 24 0 176 10.35 7.33 8.4 1 1 Kuldeep Yadav DC 6 13 23.4 0 186 14.3 7.85 10.9 1 0 T Natarajan SRH 6 12 24 0 208 17.33 8.66 12 0 0 Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 7 11 23 0 195 17.72 8.47 12.5 1 0 Avesh Khan LSG 7 11 26.2 0 214 19.45 8.12 14.3 1 0 Khaleel Ahmed DC 5 10 20 0 143 14.3 7.15 12 0 0 DJ Bravo CSK 6 10 21.4 1 181 18.1 8.35 13 0 0 Rahul Chahar PBKS 7 10 26 1 188 18.8 7.23 15.6 0 0 Umesh Yadav KKR 7 10 28 1 207 20.7 7.39 16.8 1 0 Umran Malik SRH 6 9 22 1 201 22.33 9.13 14.6 1 0

*Last Updated on 20th April 2022 after DC vs PBKS Match