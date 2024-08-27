UP42 & Planet team up to expand availability of frequent-revisit, very high-resolution satellite data
Bengaluru: UP42, the leading Earth observation platform, announced a partnership with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a global provider of daily satellite imagery and solutions.
This collaboration significantly expands UP42’s optical data portfolio with the integration of Planet SkySat, the world’s largest constellation of high-resolution Earth observation satellites. With 15 SkySat satellites in orbit, Planet offers one of the most frequent revisit capabilities in the commercial sector, capturing insights multiple times per day at 50 cm resolution.
Comments are closed.