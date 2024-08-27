UP42 & Planet team up to expand availability of frequent-revisit, very high-resolution satellite data

Bengaluru: UP42, the leading Earth observation platform, announced a partnership with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a global provider of daily satellite imagery and solutions.

This collaboration significantly expands UP42’s optical data portfolio with the integration of Planet SkySat, the world’s largest constellation of high-resolution Earth observation satellites. With 15 SkySat satellites in orbit, Planet offers one of the most frequent revisit capabilities in the commercial sector, capturing insights multiple times per day at 50 cm resolution.

UP42’s platform allows customers access to Planet high resolution, high cadence data, including sub-daily collections in some areas. UP42 customers will also benefit from a standardized ordering process, harmonized data formats through STAC, scalable API ordering, and advanced processing capabilities for both archived and new images. The partnership also highlights UP42’s unique tasking solution, which offers advanced order tracking, automated delivery, and support for complex Areas of interest (AOIs).

“True to their mission to make global change visible and actionable, Planet has been revolutionizing the Earth observation industry for years,” said Jussi Koski, CPO of UP42. “Our partnership with Planet underscores our commitment to provide our customers with high-resolution data for their projects by expanding our portfolio of data providers and platform capabilities.”

Planet’s high-quality data enables informed decision-making in a variety of sectors and applications, including:

- Energy and infrastructure monitoring

- Vegetation management

- Precision agriculture

- Monitoring transportation and urban infrastructure planning

- Environmental protection, forestry, and land use

- Emergency and security applications