UP Woman Given Triple Talaq For Supporting PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: A woman was given triple talaq by her husband for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

Local police said that a woman accused her husband and her in-laws of inflicting atrocities upon her as she had voted for PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Although the victim had filed an FIR on March 3, police have launched an investigation into the matter now.

The victim, identified as Shana Iram, said she got married to Mohammed Nadeem in December 2019, who is a resident of Peerzada in Moradabad.

The woman alleged that her husband asked her to leave the house after giving triple talaq.

“My brother-in-law and sister-in-law started harassing me a few days after my marriage as I supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” the woman said.

We have filed a case after a woman complained of harassment by her in-laws. An FIR has been filed under sections 376 and 511 of the IPC and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has given orders to the cops of Kotwali police station to thoroughly investigate the matter.