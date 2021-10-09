UP Violence Case: Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son Ashish Appears Before UP Police

Lucknow: Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish appeared before UP Police for questioning on Saturday in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

He was earlier summoned by the police in connection to the probe in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Friday had said it was not satisfied with steps taken by the UP govt in the incident.

The UP police have filed a case of murder against Ashish Mishra but have not arrested him so far. Though the Union Minister admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, he maintains his son was not in it.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in the UP district on Sunday after a car ran over a group of demonstrators protesting against the visit by junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra and UP’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.