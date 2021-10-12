UP Violence Case: Ashish Mishra’s 3-Day Remand Begins

Lucknow: Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was on Tuesday brought to Reserve Police Lines as his three-day Police remand begins today in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ashish will be taken for a medical examination, before and after the period of remand.

The police had sought a 14-day remand of Ashish Mishra, but the court allowed only a three-day remand and that too, with conditions which include that there will be no mental or physical harassment of the accused and that he will have access to his legal team.

The court has also asked the SIT to maintain a distance while quizzing the accused during the remand.

Two other accused, Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey, known to be close aides of Ashish Mishra, were arrested on Thursday.

The arrests were made after the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report within a day on how many arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

Eight people, included four farmers and a local journalist, died during the violence after an SUV belonging to Ashish Mishra and a convoy of cars mowed down a group of protesting farmers from behind at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.