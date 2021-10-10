UP Violence Case: Ashish Mishra Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

New Delhi: Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur violence.

A day after skipping the summons, Ashish Mishra, who has been accused of running over the farmers in Lakhimpur protest site, arrived at the Police Lines for questioning over the violence in the district.

A medical team examined Ashish Mishra in the crime branch office, after which he was taken for production before a judicial magistrate, who sent him to custody.

He was quizzed for 9 hours by a special investigation team (SIT) team of UP Police.