UP STF comes to Bargarh in search of Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Guddu Muslim

Bhubaneswar: The Uttar Pradesh police is currently on the hunt for Guddu Muslim, the close aide of slain gangster and dreaded criminal Atiq Ahmed.

UP STF questioned one person at Bhatli in Bargarh district in connection with Guddu Muslim. The said person reportedly has links with the driver of gangster Guddu.

Earlier, national media had reported that the gangster had taken shelter in Odisha’s Puri district. However, the police are yet to confirm the same.

Guddu Muslim is among the 10 accused named in the Umesh Pal murder case. Six of them have been killed and Guddu Muslim is among the four others who are currently on the run.