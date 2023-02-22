UP singer Neha Singh Rathore gets notice from police for song criticising Yogi

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Police has sent a notice to Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, known for her video ‘UP Me Ka Ba’, for a satirical song that taunted the Yogi Adityanath government for its eviction drive in the state’s Kanpur, which led to the deaths of a mother and a daughter.

Singer Neha Singh Rathore recently uploaded a variation of her viral song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ in which she spoke of Pramila Dixit, 45, and her daughter Neha, 20, who died in their hut that was set on fire, allegedly by policemen last week.

The song prompted the Uttar Pradesh Police to show up at her door on Tuesday night, alleging that it has “created a situation of disharmony and tension” in society. Ms Rathore has been given three days to respond to a litany of questions about the song and how it was produced.

The police have asked her to confirm that it was her who is seen in the video, if she wrote the lyrics and whether she stood by them. The police also asked whether she was “aware of the adverse impact of the video on society”.

“This song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on the issue. So, you are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice,” the UP Police’s notice read.

“If your reply is not found satisfactory, a case will be registered… and proper legal investigation will be carried out,” it added.