UP: Prime Witness In 2005 BSP MLA Murder Case Shot Dead In Prayagraj

New Delhi: Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead at his residence here, police said.

As per reports, Umesh was shot dead by an unidentified man while he was getting out of the backseat of a Hyundai Creta SUV in Prayagraj.

Two of his gunners, who were deployed in Pal’s security by the government, too were injured in the attack. One of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, succumbed at the hospital.

Umesh was the prime witness of the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. The main accused in the Raju Pal murder is mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat Jail.