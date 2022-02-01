UP Polls 2022: Congress Releases List Of Star Campaigners For 2nd Phase

Lucknow: The Congress on Tuesday released the list of star campaigners for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The list of 30 leaders of Congress campaigners included the names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot.

The other leaders on the list include Salman Khurshid, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Raj Babbar, Rajiv Shukla, Ashok Gehlot, Varsha Gaikwad, Kanhaiya Kumar and Praniti Shinde and others.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.