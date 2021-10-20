UP: PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration of the Airport was marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka, carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries including the 12-member holy relic entourage bringing the holy Buddha relics for exposition. The delegation comprises anunayakas (deputy heads) of all four nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka; Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Lankan government led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that India is the centre of the faith of Buddhist society around the world. He termed the facility of Kushinagar International Airport, launched today as a tribute to their devotion. This region, the Prime Minister said, is witness to the entire journey from the enlightenment of Lord Buddha to Mahaparinirvana. Today this important region is getting directly connected to the world, he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the special focus on the development of the places associated with Lord Buddha through better connectivity and the creation of facilities for the devotees. The Prime Minister welcomed the Sri Lankan flight and delegation that landed at Kushinagar. Paying tribute to Maharshi Valmiki on his Jayanti today, the Prime Minister said that the country is marching on the path of Sabka Vikas with the help of Sabka Satha and Sabka Prayas.

Union civil aviation minister J M Scindia said Kushinagar wil have direct flights to Delhi four tim,es weekly from November 26 and then Mumbai and Kolkata will also get direct flights to this city from December 18.

The Rs 260-crore Kushinagar International Airport will facilitate pilgrimage to Lord Buddha’s mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha, thereby boosting the economy of the region.

Under regional connectivity scheme UDAN, SpiceJet and Truejet have been awarded flights to connect Kushinagar with Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gaya, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Hindon ( near Delhi).

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, is all set to become the only state in the country to have five international airports. After international airports in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar, the state will soon get two more international airports in Noida and Ayodhya.