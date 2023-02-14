UP: Mother-Daughter Duo Die In Anti-Encroachment Drive; Cops Say They Set Themselves On Fire

Uttar Pradesh: A woman and her teenage daughter were burnt alive during an anti-encroachment drive in Madauli village of Maitha tehsil in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district on Monday.

While the police say the two set themselves on fire, their family claims it was the cops who set their hut ablaze when the women were inside, which resulted in the deaths.

The incident took place in the Madauli village in the Rura area of the district where the police, district administration and revenue officials had gone to remove encroachments from a “gram samaj” or government land, a police official said.

The villagers say the officials arrived in the morning with a bulldozer and they were not given any prior notice.

Rura Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Gautam and Pramila’s husband, Gendan Lal, sustained burn injuries when they tried to save the victims, he added.

The aggrieved family members of the women allegedly beat up Lekhpal (revenue officer) Ashok Singh, following which the anti-encroachment team members fled the spot.

“From what we are getting to know, a woman and her daughter locked themselves inside the hut and set it on fire which has resulted in their death. We have reached the spot. All the concerned officials are also here. We will investigate and if there is any wrongdoing, we won’t spare the guilty,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) BBGTS Murthy.

“Whenever there is an anti-encroachment drive, a video is shot. We have asked for the video and will investigate it,” Mr Murthy added.

Following the deaths, there’s tension in the area between the villagers and the police. Villagers threw bricks at the police, who left the spot. The villagers are demanding a First Information Report or FIR against the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad, Lekhpal Singh and others for the alleged murder.

Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Alok Singh, along with Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar, visited the village to pacify the crowd. Top officials say they will take action against anyone found responsible.

The Samajwadi Party blamed the “insensitive” administration for the “murders”.

“Under the Yogi (Adityanath) government, Brahmin families are targeted and such incidents are taking place selectively. Like Dalits and backwards, Brahmins are also a target of atrocities of the Yogi government,” the opposition party said in a tweet in Hindi.