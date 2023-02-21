UP Man Kidnapped In Koraput Rescued; 5 Held, 2 Absconding

Koraput: Koraput town police have arrested five persons involved in kidnapping a man from Uttar Pradesh and demanding a ransom of Rs 25 lakhs from the victim’s wife.

Two other accused persons are on the run while Rs 23,500 along with 6 mobile phones and two bikes were seized from the arrested persons.

The arrested persons are identified as Manoj Khosla (27), Anil Takri (30) and Pintu Khora (24) from Koraput, Hena Parveen, a young woman from Jeypore Town and Jan Mohammed (28) from Jagdalpur SP said.

Abdul Manna (27), of Umheda in Dedoli of Uttar Pradesh, had come for the bail of his brother in Koraput jail. Manoj Khosla and his accomplices abducted him from the forest check gate on the Koraput-Jeypore road at around 4 pm on the 17th of this month.

As per the planning prepared by the kidnapping mastermind, Sk Javed who is currently lodged in Koraput Jail, the accused persons abducted Manna and confined him in a room at an under-constructed Tourism Office in Gandhi Nagar, Koraput. They tortured Abdul and managed to withdraw Rs 30,000 using his ATM card.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 25 lakh from Abdul’s wife in Uttar Pradesh to release him. However, after Abdul’s wife informed the Koraput SP in this regard, the Koraput Town police station launched a search.

Today, the SP informed that Abdul was rescued from the abandoned tourism office and the kidnappers have been arrested. However, the accused Seikh Salina and the car driver fled from the scene.