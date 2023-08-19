UP man held for kidnapping 5-YO Odia boy from New Delhi railway station

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from New Delhi Railway Station, police said.

A woman from Odisha who had come to Delhi on Wednesday had reported her son going missing from the New Delhi Railway Station, they said. She had come from Indore in the morning to catch a train for Cuttack.

The woman was waiting on platform number 6/7 with her three children, when her youngest child went missing or possibly kidnapped by someone, police said.

Police in their investigation scoured CCTV footages from the station premises along with the complainant and spotted an unknown person carrying the kidnapped child, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Apoorva Gupta said.

On Friday morning, police got a tip-off and nabbed a man, Vikas Verma, a resident of Hathras in UP, from Shri Shakti Express, he said.

“On the day of the incident, he was at New Delhi Railway Station and saw a woman along with her three children.

“He got tempted to take away the youngest child of that woman. So he first befriended the child by offering him some eatables and then disappeared along with the child, taking advantage of the crowd,” said the official.

“He took the child to Katra the same night and returned to NDRS on August 17 morning on board Shri Shakti Express. He was planning to take the child further to his native place from NDRS.” the official added.