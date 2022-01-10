UP: Infant Dies After Monkeys Snatch Him & Throw In Water Tank

Lucknow: Another monkey menace has been witnessed after the group of the scapegrace animal grabbed an infant from the terrace of his house and flung the baby in a water tank.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon, when the two-year-old baby of Keshav Kumar of Uttar Pradesh’s Chandinagar was sleeping next to his grandmother in a room on the terrace when a group of monkeys dragged out the baby, flung the baby in a water tank and the baby died.

When the grandmother found the baby missing, she raised an alarm and the family began searching for the toddler. He was later found floating in the water tank.

The baby’s parents said that the monkeys had tried to take away their baby on an earlier occasion too but alert relatives had thwarted the attempt.