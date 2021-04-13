UP govt triggers political slugfest over appointment of Dy Lokayukta

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has triggered a political slugfest after appointing former judge Surendra Kumar Yadav as Dy Lokayukta.

Yadav had pronounced the verdict in the high-profile Babri demolition case. The judge had acquitted all 32 accused in the case. Senior Congress leader Aslam Shaikh hit out at the UP government over the appointment of Yadav as a Deputy Lokayukta.

Quoting late BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley, he tweeted, “Danger is greater, the desire of a post-retirement job influences pre-retirement judgement, it’s a threat to independence of judiciary.”