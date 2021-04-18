UP govt issues strict norms for workers returning home

New Delhi: The UP government has issued fresh guidelines for migrants returning home even as the state is battling with massive rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile , migrant workers have started flocking to their native places fearing complete lockdown similar to the last year.

Media reports said that the respective district administrations have been asked to screen workers coming from other areas.

Other state governments have also taken similar steps to assist migrant workers for a smooth return to their native places. UP government has asked respective district administrations to prepare a list of all migrant workers with their contact numbers.

The migrant workers who are unable to go into home quarantine will be kept in institutional quarantine. The UP government said primary school and other available school buildings will be used for quarantine purposes in rural areas. Those who are in home quarantine must ensure that they remain indoors and wear face masks.