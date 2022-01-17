UP Govt Announces To Close All Educational Institutions Till Jan 23

Lucknow: The government here on Sunday decided to close all educational institutions–schools, degree colleges, universities and technical institutions till January 23 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. However, the online classes will continue.

The decision on the closure of the educational institutions was taken at the Team 9 meeting attended by senior bureaucrats.

Earlier this month, the state government had ordered the closure of schools up to class 10 till January 16.