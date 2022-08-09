UP Govt Announces Free Bus Services For Women On Raksha Bandhan

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced free bus services for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for 48 hours.

“On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation should provide free travel facilities on buses for the safe travel of all the women of the state,” tweeted, the office of CM Yogi.

This is not the first time that the UP government has provided free bus services for women. Every year, the UPSRTC provides free travel services for women passengers during the festival of Raksha Bandhan.