UP government, Punjab Congress Twitter accounts hacked

Lucknow: Days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office’s Twitter account was hacked, the state government’s official handle was targeted on Monday morning. A series of random posts could be seen on the feed. The account was restored later.

Shortly before, the Punjab Congress’s Twitter handle had also put out multiple posts, tagging random users, after hackers took over. The account has over 184 thousand followers. A post that was pinned – with a GIF image – read: “In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim Your Beanz (sic).” Same post was seen on the @UPGovt handle too with 2.7 million followers.

The Punjab Congress Twitter account was more than an hour later.