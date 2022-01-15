UP Elections: BJP Fields Yogi Adityanath From Gorakhpur

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As per the announcement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will fight from the Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM KP Maurya will contest from Sirathu.

The list was released by the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with the party general secretary Arun Singh during a press conference at the party’s headquarters here.

Adityanath will contest from a constituency on his home turf of Gorakhpur–Gorakhpur City–and not from the temple town of Ayodhya, or Mathura. This is for the first time he will contest assembly polls; however, he was a Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

In March 2017, Adityanath resigned as Member of Parliament after being selected by the BJP as its chief minister for the country’s most populous state, following the party’s win, by unprecedented margin, in that year’s Uttar Pradesh polls. He is currently a Member of UP’s Legislative Council (MLC).