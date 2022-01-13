UP Elections 2022: Backward Caste Leader Mukesh Verma Quits Party

Lucknow: BJP MLA and backward caste leader Mukesh Verma quit the party today. He is the seventh legislator, including two ministers, to have resigned from the BJP over the last three days.

Mukesh Verma posted his resignation on Twitter.

In his letter, Varma alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government, in the past five years, has failed to address the problems of weaker sections, youth, farmers, Dalits and OBCs.

He said small traders and businessmen had suffered in the regime.

Earlier on Wednesday, OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.