UP Election 2022: Polling For Seventh & Final Phase Held Today

Varanasi: Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, started today to decide the fate of 613 candidates.

The seventh phase will decide the electoral fate of many senior ministers of the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

The 54 seats spread across nine districts — Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra — will vote today.

The election will also be a test for the Samajwai Party chief, with the seats under his parliamentary constituency Azamgarh also going to polls. The area had remained loyal to the SP even amid the BJP sweep in 2017. The party had won five of the 10 seats in the district.

The counting of votes of Uttar Pradesh and other four states will take place on March 10.