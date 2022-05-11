UP DGP Mukul Goel Removed For ‘Neglecting Work’

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday removed state police chief Mukul Goel from his post.

The government said that Goel was transferred after finding that he was not taking interest in departmental work.

According to an official statement, he has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department.

This is the first time that a DGP has been removed on such charges. Appointed UP DGP in June last year, he has been removed before he could complete a year in office.

