UP declares ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government will declare the recently released film ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath could watch the film along with his cabinet colleagues at a special screening to be organised at Lok Bhawan, the chief minister’s secretariat said.

Last year, the UP CM had also watched Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ at a special screening after declaring the movie tax-free in the state.

UP BJP secretary Raghvendra Mishra had recently shown the film to 100 girl students in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh has become the second state after Madhya Pradesh to make the controversial film ‘tax-free’.

“The film shows how the (life of) daughters who get entangled in the trap of love jihad get destroyed. It also exposes the design of terrorism”, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video message.

“While we have already brought a law against (forced) conversion, the film creates awareness about the issue. This film should be watched by all and that’s why the Madhya Pradesh government is declaring the film tax-free,” he added.

The film has received support from the Bharatiya Janata Party with Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoking it during his poll rally in Karnataka.