UP: Death toll in Kushinagar incident rises

Uttar Pradesh: The death toll in the Kushinagar mishap has risen to 13. The incident took place on Wednesday during a wedding program wherein some people sitting on a slab fell after it broke due to the heavy load.

Victims had gone near the well during a ‘haldi’ ceremony at a village in Nibua Naurangiya in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar late Wednesday evening.

Superintendent of Police, Kushi Nagar, Sachindra Patel said that they were informed in the evening that women assembled at the well for a function. Suddenly the slab kept on the well broke and victim fell inside. Hearing sound of help, locals ran and pulled out victims.