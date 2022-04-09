Lucknow: Hours after the Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister’s office was briefly hacked, the state government said “strict action” will be taken against those involved, adding that the attempt to hack the account was made at around 12:30 am.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called “How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter”. In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The hackers also reportedly posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account which were later removed as the account was restored.