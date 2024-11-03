Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a chilling death threat via a WhatsApp message, warning him to resign within 10 days or face lethal consequences similar to the recent murder of Baba Siddique.

The threat was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room from an unknown number on Saturday evening.

The message ominously stated, “If CM Yogi doesn’t resign in 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique.” This reference to Baba Siddique, a former minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader who was shot dead in Bandra last month, has heightened the urgency and seriousness of the threat. Siddique was assassinated on October 12 while celebrating Dussehra outside his son’s office, a crime that has left the region on edge.

In response to the threat, security measures for Chief Minister Adityanath have been significantly increased. The Mumbai Police have launched an intensive investigation to trace the origin of the message and identify the sender. “Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a death threat regarding UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The message said that if CM Yogi doesn’t resign in 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique. Police probe is underway to find the sender of the message,” stated a Mumbai Police spokesperson.