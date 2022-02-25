UP: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom Wearing A Wig

Kanpur: A bride cancelled her wedding on the wedding day after she found out that the groom wearing a wig. The incident was reported from Bharthana area of the Etawah district on Wednesday night.

The groom, Ajay Kumar, had to return home without getting married.

According to reports, during the garland exchange ceremony, the bride noticed that Ajay was extra cautious and repeatedly adjusting his traditional headgear.

Thereafter, someone told the bride that the groom was actually bald and was wearing a wig on his head. Later, when she regained consciousness, she refused to marry the groom.

However, nobody from her family could convince her and the baraat finally returned without the bride.