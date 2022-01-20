UP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Karhal

Lucknow: Ending the speculations over his Assembly seats, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he will contest the poll from the Karhal constituency in the Mainpuri district.

At present, Akhilesh Yadav is the Lok Sabha MP from the Azamgarh constituency. He has never contested a state election. When he became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2012, he took the Legislative Council route.

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav had said he would decide whether to contest the polls after talking to the people of his constituency. Reportedly, voting in Karhal is scheduled for February 20.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath of the BJP will be contesting the election from Gorakhpur Urban. Chandra Shekhar Aazad of the Azad Samaj Party will also be contesting from the same seat.