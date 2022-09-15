UP: 2 Minor Dalit Sisters Found Hanging from Tree in Lakhimpur Kheri; Family Alleges Rape and Murder

Uttar Pradesh: The dead bodies of two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in suspicious circumstances in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

A police team reached the spot and the bodies of the victims were sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The family has accused two men behind the incident and demanded their immediate arrest.

The family of the deceased has alleged that the girls were abducted, raped, and then murdered. Locals and relatives of the victims also blocked the Nighasan road by keeping the dead bodies and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

IG Range Laxmi Singh was rushed to the spot and an FIR was also registered in the case.

The incident also brought back stark reminders of the death of two cousins in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in 2014. Based on their autopsy, the police said they were raped and hanged alive.