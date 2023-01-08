Uorfi Javed Shares Pic With Javed Akhtar: Says ‘Finally Met My Grandfather’

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed recently shared a picture with Javed Akhtar Javed Akhtar on her Instagram stories. On Sunday, the actor and social media personality shared a photo of her meeting Javed Akhtar.

Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, Uorfi called the lyricist ‘a legend’. She also joked that she ‘finally met her grandfather’

Along with it she wrote, “Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies, but he did not refuse anyone and chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I am in awe.”

Take A Look:

Uorfi is often in news for her atrangi avatar and unique dressing sense. Recently, Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishore Wagh filed a police complaint against her claiming that the actor’s dressing sense was vulgar and a threat to society. She had also demanded Uorfi’s arrest.