Uorfi Javed Reveals Why She ‘Don’t Wear Clothes’: Read To Know More

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed recently revealed why she doesn’t wear clothes. Taking to Instagram Stories, Uorfi Javed has said that her body is allergic to clothes. The actor also showed how she got boils on her body after she wore some woollen clothes.

She first posted a closeup of her thighs, showing her boils, and asked in a poll on Instagram Stories, “Anyone else get these allergies in winters?” She then posted a video of the boils and said, “See, this is what happens when I wear woollen clothes, like full clothes. This is a serious f*** problem guys!”

She also shared another video of herself as she talked about her allergy. “So now you guys know why I do not wear clothes. I have this serious condition, my body starts reacting guys! The proof is there, the proof is right there. That is why mai itna nangi rehti hoon (I am often naked). My body is allergic to clothes.”

In another video, she moved her legs to show the boils and said, “The allergy is so bad, literally so bad! I just wear woollen clothes and this happened, I am allergic to clothes.”